PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Records 3.38 million Shares Traded, Reaches $86.81 High

After finishing at $86.31 in the prior trading day, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) closed at $84.61, down -1.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3380499 shares were traded. PCAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $115 from $85 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when FEIGHT R PRESTON sold 46,523 shares for $72.64 per share. The transaction valued at 3,379,640 led to the insider holds 128,105 shares of the business.

BARKLEY MICHAEL T sold 1 shares of PCAR for $57 on May 03. The SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $71.63 per share. On May 01, another insider, BARKLEY MICHAEL T, who serves as the SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER of the company, sold 25,072 shares for $75.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,892,881 and left with 51,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCAR now has a Market Capitalization of 44.23B and an Enterprise Value of 51.92B. As of this moment, PACCAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR has reached a high of $90.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 785.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.33M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCAR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 8.51M, compared to 9.67M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PCAR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.96, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 56.80% for PCAR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.1 and $6.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.04. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $7.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.48B to a low estimate of $7.05B. As of the current estimate, PACCAR Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.69B, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.85B, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.02B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.31B, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.87B and the low estimate is $26.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.