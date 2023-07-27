Paramount Global (PARA)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) was $15.49 for the day, up 2.58% from the previous closing price of $15.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7195690 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PARA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when REDSTONE SHARI bought 165,000 shares for $15.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,485,560 led to the insider holds 577,064 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.20B and an Enterprise Value of 25.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $27.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.01.

Shares Statistics:

PARA traded an average of 15.70M shares per day over the past three months and 11.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 651.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 74M with a Short Ratio of 77.49M, compared to 86.66M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.36% and a Short% of Float of 12.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, PARA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 28 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.93B to a low estimate of $7.22B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $7.78B, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.36B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.08B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.15B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.67B and the low estimate is $31.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.