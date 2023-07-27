Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) closed at $12.73 in the last session, down -1.55% from day before closing price of $12.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2660470 shares were traded. PK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Garrett Geoffrey sold 3,000 shares for $11.86 per share. The transaction valued at 35,565 led to the insider holds 33,604 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.74B and an Enterprise Value of 6.70B. As of this moment, Park’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PK has reached a high of $15.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PK traded on average about 3.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.02M with a Short Ratio of 16.21M, compared to 16.8M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.36% and a Short% of Float of 12.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PK is 0.60, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

