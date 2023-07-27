PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $46.29

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) closed the day trading at $46.29 up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $45.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2110780 shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.63.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $41 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares for $47.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,555,729 led to the insider holds 44,126 shares of the business.

Barone John C sold 32,500 shares of PBF for $1,493,937 on Nov 01. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,662 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, O Connor Thomas L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,753,540 and left with 80,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBF now has a Market Capitalization of 5.84B and an Enterprise Value of 6.37B. As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBF traded about 2.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBF traded about 1.96M shares per day. A total of 128.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.11M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.27M with a Short Ratio of 10.45M, compared to 12.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.94% and a Short% of Float of 10.13%.

Dividends & Splits

PBF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $10.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $3.81 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.11 and $7.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.76. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $8.94B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.88B to a low estimate of $7.56B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.08B, an estimated decrease of -36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.67B, a decrease of -24.20% over than the figure of -$36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.9B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.83B, down -19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.71B and the low estimate is $29.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.