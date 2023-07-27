Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Stocks Hit Low of $3.8050 Before Closing at $3.89

In the latest session, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) closed at $3.89 up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $3.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 949694 shares were traded. PBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 36.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 31.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 54,640 led to the insider holds 45,834 shares of the business.

GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares of PBI for $86,918 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 101,930 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Fairweather James Arthur, who serves as the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of the company, bought 4,335 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,823 and bolstered with 143,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBI now has a Market Capitalization of 683.18M and an Enterprise Value of 2.64B. As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $4.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6983.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBI has traded an average of 1.39M shares per day and 804.44k over the past ten days. A total of 174.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.88M with a Short Ratio of 10.62M, compared to 24.76k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PBI is 0.20, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.02. The current Payout Ratio is 413.10% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

