PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) closed at $23.62 in the last session, down -0.55% from day before closing price of $23.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522590 shares were traded. PWSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PWSC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when GULATI HARDEEP sold 19,169 shares for $19.01 per share. The transaction valued at 364,403 led to the insider holds 200,623,713 shares of the business.

Shander Eric Ryan sold 4,532 shares of PWSC for $86,153 on Jun 28. The President, CFO now owns 200,623,713 shares after completing the transaction at $19.01 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, DANIEL MARCY, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 2,788 shares for $19.01 each. As a result, the insider received 53,000 and left with 200,623,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWSC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85B and an Enterprise Value of 4.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWSC has reached a high of $26.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PWSC traded on average about 829.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 961.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWSC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 1.71M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $171.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.8M to a low estimate of $170.3M. As of the current estimate, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.59M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.73M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.22M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $689.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.68M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.7M and the low estimate is $747.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.