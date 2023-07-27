Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) closed at $45.91 in the last session, up 0.26% from day before closing price of $45.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1189494 shares were traded. RPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RPD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thomas Corey E. sold 41,620 shares for $36.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,520,158 led to the insider holds 428,074 shares of the business.

Thomas Corey E. sold 41,619 shares of RPD for $1,526,432 on Dec 15. The CEO now owns 428,074 shares after completing the transaction at $36.68 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Thomas Corey E., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 41,619 shares for $38.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,583,403 and left with 428,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.77B and an Enterprise Value of 3.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $72.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RPD traded on average about 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.35M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.23% stake in the company. Shares short for RPD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.25M, compared to 4.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.85% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

