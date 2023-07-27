Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs RYAM

After finishing at $4.88 in the prior trading day, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) closed at $4.90, up 0.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625334 shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Posze James L Jr bought 3,000 shares for $3.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,530 led to the insider holds 192,286 shares of the business.

Hicks Joshua C. bought 10,000 shares of RYAM for $36,500 on May 30. The SVP, High Purity Cellulose now owns 89,595 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share. On May 25, another insider, Hicks Joshua C., who serves as the SVP, High Purity Cellulose of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,600 and bolstered with 79,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAM now has a Market Capitalization of 319.08M and an Enterprise Value of 995.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9564.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 986.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 8.38M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.74% and a Short% of Float of 13.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $417.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $437.4M to a low estimate of $397.86M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.22M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $459.83M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $466.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452.97M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.