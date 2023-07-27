Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) closed the day trading at $20.72 up 2.83% from the previous closing price of $20.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556667 shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REPL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Esposito Pamela sold 20,000 shares for $21.58 per share. The transaction valued at 431,541 led to the insider holds 263,436 shares of the business.

Lewis Tanya sold 12,860 shares of REPL for $309,395 on Jun 13. The Chief Dev. Op. Officer now owns 135,293 shares after completing the transaction at $24.06 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Patel Sushil, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 5,698 shares for $24.04 each. As a result, the insider received 137,008 and left with 148,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 674.49M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $29.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REPL traded about 554.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REPL traded about 422.99k shares per day. A total of 66.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.97M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.76M, compared to 7.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.77% and a Short% of Float of 15.86%.

Earnings Estimates

