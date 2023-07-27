Saia Inc. (SAIA) Rise 5.44% in Day Trading, Closes at $418.19

The price of Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) closed at $418.19 in the last session, up 5.44% from day before closing price of $396.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+21.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706116 shares were traded. SAIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $419.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $395.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAIA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 241.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on July 17, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $420.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Ward Susan F sold 396 shares for $268.00 per share. The transaction valued at 106,128 led to the insider holds 379 shares of the business.

EPPS DONNA E sold 240 shares of SAIA for $67,404 on May 09. The Director now owns 1,983 shares after completing the transaction at $280.85 per share. On May 05, another insider, ODELL RICHARD D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $293.90 each. As a result, the insider received 734,750 and left with 5,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAIA now has a Market Capitalization of 11.10B and an Enterprise Value of 11.07B. As of this moment, Saia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAIA has reached a high of $411.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $176.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 325.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 268.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAIA traded on average about 499.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 644.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.47% stake in the company. Shares short for SAIA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 4.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.43% and a Short% of Float of 21.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.45 and a low estimate of $3.07, while EPS last year was $4.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.23, with high estimates of $3.53 and low estimates of $3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.95 and $11.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.21. EPS for the following year is $14.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $15.25 and $13.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $702.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $716.61M to a low estimate of $679.9M. As of the current estimate, Saia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $745.55M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $697.7M, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $733.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.4M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.