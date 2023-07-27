Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Decline -0.20% in Day Trading, Closes at $225.58

The price of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) closed at $225.58 in the last session, down -0.20% from day before closing price of $226.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4855116 shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $227.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Benioff Marc sold 15,000 shares for $226.44 per share. The transaction valued at 3,396,639 led to the insider holds 16,341,166 shares of the business.

Harris Parker sold 2,500 shares of CRM for $564,700 on Jul 25. The Co-Founder and CTO now owns 101,790 shares after completing the transaction at $225.88 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Harris Parker, who serves as the Co-Founder and CTO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $225.88 each. As a result, the insider received 225,880 and left with 261,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRM now has a Market Capitalization of 219.71B and an Enterprise Value of 218.81B. As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 593.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $238.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRM traded on average about 6.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 980.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 943.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 9.64M, compared to 9.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 37 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.23 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.73. EPS for the following year is $8.12, with 45 analysts recommending between $9.18 and $6.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 37 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.89B to a low estimate of $7.68B. As of the current estimate, Salesforce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.72B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.35B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.53B and the low estimate is $33.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.