Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Seadrill Limited’s stock clocked out at $46.25, down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $46.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680736 shares were traded. SDRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SDRL’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDRL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. As of this moment, Seadrill’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDRL has reached a high of $47.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SDRL traded 782.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 763.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.82M. Insiders hold about 13.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.56% stake in the company. Shares short for SDRL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 1.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.