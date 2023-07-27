ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Stocks Hit Low of $571.21 Before Closing at $577.27

In the latest session, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at $577.27 down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $582.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1785461 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $585.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $571.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ServiceNow Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $660.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Mastantuono Gina sold 386 shares for $553.00 per share. The transaction valued at 213,458 led to the insider holds 6,971 shares of the business.

Mastantuono Gina sold 759 shares of NOW for $419,712 on Jul 07. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 7,357 shares after completing the transaction at $552.98 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Bedi Christopher, who serves as the Chief Digital Information Ofc of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $560.85 each. As a result, the insider received 560,850 and left with 14,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOW now has a Market Capitalization of 117.61B and an Enterprise Value of 114.94B. As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 294.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 116.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $614.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 548.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 453.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOW has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 1.25M over the past ten days. A total of 203.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 4.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 31 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $1.91, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.12 and $9.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.53. EPS for the following year is $11.88, with 36 analysts recommending between $13.25 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.27B and the low estimate is $10.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.