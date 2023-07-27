Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) closed at $64.68 in the last session, down -0.48% from day before closing price of $64.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8640264 shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHOP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOP now has a Market Capitalization of 82.72B and an Enterprise Value of 79.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $71.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHOP traded on average about 15.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.20B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 28.36M with a Short Ratio of 28.85M, compared to 38.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 29 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 35 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Shopify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.6B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $6.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.