Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Shares Decline by -9.02% to Close at $144.40

As of close of business last night, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s stock clocked out at $144.40, down -9.02% from its previous closing price of $158.72. On the day, 929402 shares were traded. SLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Wyatt Christy sold 674 shares for $166.38 per share. The transaction valued at 112,140 led to the insider holds 5,720 shares of the business.

Richardson Nina sold 500 shares of SLAB for $83,190 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 6,580 shares after completing the transaction at $166.38 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Richardson Nina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 912 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 145,920 and left with 5,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.60B and an Enterprise Value of 4.18B. As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLAB is 1.10, which has changed by -222.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,213.82% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLAB has reached a high of $194.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLAB traded 478.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 341.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SLAB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 2.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $3.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $242.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $243.5M to a low estimate of $242.03M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $263.15M, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $254.35M, a decrease of -5.40% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $970M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $952M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.