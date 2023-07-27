SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Shares Decline by -2.48% to Close at $1.97

As of close of business last night, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.97, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519316 shares were traded. SKYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYX now has a Market Capitalization of 180.54M and an Enterprise Value of 198.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5023.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.65k whereas that against EBITDA is -9.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYX has reached a high of $7.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0429.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKYX traded 326.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 246.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.28M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.25M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.