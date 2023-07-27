Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed at $36.26 up 2.05% from its previous closing price of $35.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10639978 shares were traded. LUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southwest Airlines Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $64 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Green Ryan C. sold 4,936 shares for $29.94 per share. The transaction valued at 147,787 led to the insider holds 26,361 shares of the business.

MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares of LUV for $87,458 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 21,046 shares after completing the transaction at $38.87 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUV now has a Market Capitalization of 21.58B and an Enterprise Value of 19.28B. As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $41.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LUV has traded an average of 7.39M shares per day and 8.18M over the past ten days. A total of 594.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 20.02M with a Short Ratio of 19.23M, compared to 17.18M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LUV is 0.72, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.40% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.98B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.03B to a low estimate of $6.94B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Airlines Co.’s year-ago sales were $6.73B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.99B, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.69B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.81B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.22B and the low estimate is $27.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.