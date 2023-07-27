Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Stock Price Peaks at $0.9877 During Trading

The closing price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) was $0.98 for the day, up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104479 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9877 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9691.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Brennan Nora sold 32,387 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 35,496 led to the insider holds 567,828 shares of the business.

Riga Thomas J sold 31,381 shares of SPPI for $24,979 on Mar 15. The CEO & President now owns 472,411 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McGahan Keith M, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 27,197 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 21,649 and left with 189,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPI now has a Market Capitalization of 200.75M and an Enterprise Value of 174.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0446, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7394.

Shares Statistics:

SPPI traded an average of 1.78M shares per day over the past three months and 964.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.66M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.01M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11M, up 625.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.25M and the low estimate is $95.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.