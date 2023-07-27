Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $20.62

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) closed the day trading at $20.62 up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $20.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2170425 shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STWD, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 383,323 led to the insider holds 275,726 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STWD now has a Market Capitalization of 6.44B. As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $24.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STWD traded about 3.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STWD traded about 2.79M shares per day. A total of 308.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 290.14M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 28.57M with a Short Ratio of 23.14M, compared to 23.44M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.15% and a Short% of Float of 9.67%.

Dividends & Splits

STWD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.38. The current Payout Ratio is 69.68% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $514.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $541M to a low estimate of $492.7M. As of the current estimate, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $325.59M, an estimated increase of 57.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $518.62M, an increase of 32.80% less than the figure of $57.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $544M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.