Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.14, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $6.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542592 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Stanner Jonathan P bought 21,870 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 150,903 led to the insider holds 1,217,705 shares of the business.

Taitz Hope S bought 5,000 shares of INN for $34,450 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 64,965 shares after completing the transaction at $6.89 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $8.41 each. As a result, the insider received 25,230 and left with 11,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INN now has a Market Capitalization of 659.86M and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $9.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INN traded 832.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 731.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.05M. Insiders hold about 3.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 3.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, INN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, ARK Innovation ETF analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $2.97 and low estimates of $77.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Real Estate for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with ETF analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.