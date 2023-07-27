Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stocks Hit Low of $9.67 Before Closing at $9.70

In the latest session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) closed at $9.70 down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $9.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1582434 shares were traded. SHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $10 from $9 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 3.02B. As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $12.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHO has traded an average of 2.06M shares per day and 2.26M over the past ten days. A total of 207.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.97M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SHO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.74M with a Short Ratio of 11.52M, compared to 12.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 9.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SHO is 0.20, from 0.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $275.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $287M to a low estimate of $267.42M. As of the current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.28M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.55M, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.79M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $969.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $912.05M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $919.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.