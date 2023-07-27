Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $3.23 in the prior trading day, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) closed at $3.08, down -4.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501760 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGHC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.54B and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGHC has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5059.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 608.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 337.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 498.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.13M. Insiders hold about 67.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SGHC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 483.52k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

