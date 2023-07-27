Synchrony Financial (SYF) Records -0.85% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) was $34.86 for the day, down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $35.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3523748 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Schaller Bart sold 11,071 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 401,324 led to the insider holds 71,664 shares of the business.

Juel Carol sold 4,490 shares of SYF for $162,358 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 74,443 shares after completing the transaction at $36.16 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Wenzel Brian J. Sr., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 70,434 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,498,998 and left with 93,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYF now has a Market Capitalization of 14.58B. As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $40.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.01.

Shares Statistics:

SYF traded an average of 5.80M shares per day over the past three months and 5.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 434.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.63M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of Jul 13, 2023 were 14.91M with a Short Ratio of 14.91M, compared to 16.59M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SYF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.41 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $5.34, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.39B to a low estimate of $4.22B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.89B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.35B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.66B and the low estimate is $16.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.