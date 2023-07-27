Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Stock Price Peaks at $64.68 During Trading

The closing price of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) was $64.58 for the day, up 3.71% from the previous closing price of $62.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547410 shares were traded. TCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.85.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Whitley Laura L bought 2,000 shares for $54.17 per share. The transaction valued at 108,340 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 5,000 shares of TCBI for $89,750 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.95 per share. On May 31, another insider, STALLINGS ROBERT W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $46.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 140,220 and bolstered with 257,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCBI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.10B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBI has reached a high of $69.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.78.

Shares Statistics:

TCBI traded an average of 475.95K shares per day over the past three months and 663.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.18M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $3.95, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $278.1M to a low estimate of $256.16M. As of the current estimate, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $257.74M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.83M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $875.76M, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.