The Mosaic Company (MOS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) closed at $40.46 in the last session, up 1.68% from day before closing price of $39.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4011870 shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOS now has a Market Capitalization of 13.44B and an Enterprise Value of 17.42B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $62.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MOS traded on average about 4.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 335.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.37M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 9.57M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MOS is 0.80, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.93 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.6. EPS for the following year is $3.81, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36B to a low estimate of $2.89B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated decrease of -41.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B, a decrease of -44.30% less than the figure of -$41.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.76B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.13B, down -29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.9B and the low estimate is $10.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.