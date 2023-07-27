Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $25.39 in the prior trading day, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) closed at $26.57, up 4.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795732 shares were traded. TWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Cho Dennis bought 10,000 shares for $13.20 per share. The transaction valued at 132,000 led to the insider holds 29,297 shares of the business.

Starovasnik Melissa A. sold 1,732 shares of TWST for $45,820 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 11,340 shares after completing the transaction at $26.45 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, JOHANNESSEN JAN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,732 shares for $26.45 each. As a result, the insider received 45,820 and left with 11,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWST now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 1.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $58.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 918.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.24M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.36% stake in the company. Shares short for TWST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.78M with a Short Ratio of 14.33M, compared to 14.7M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.86% and a Short% of Float of 29.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.02 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.04, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.39 and -$4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.94. EPS for the following year is -$3.15, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.66 and -$3.66.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $60.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s year-ago sales were $56.11M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.25M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.63M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.56M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $297.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323M and the low estimate is $274M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.