Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Stock Price Peaks at $42.28 During Trading

The closing price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) was $42.14 for the day, up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $41.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493900 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.08.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RARE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Sanders Corazon (Corsee) D. sold 585 shares for $46.76 per share. The transaction valued at 27,355 led to the insider holds 8,985 shares of the business.

Harris Erik sold 305 shares of RARE for $14,701 on Jun 19. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 57,281 shares after completing the transaction at $48.20 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Sanders Corazon (Corsee) D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,485 shares for $51.65 each. As a result, the insider received 76,700 and left with 9,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.98B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $56.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.98.

Shares Statistics:

RARE traded an average of 620.00K shares per day over the past three months and 437.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.51M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 3.18M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.63 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.98, with high estimates of -$1.51 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.28 and -$9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.17. EPS for the following year is -$6.38, with 19 analysts recommending between -$3.17 and -$9.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.12M to a low estimate of $74.97M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.34M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.39M, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.3M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $437.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.33M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.11M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.