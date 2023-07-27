Understanding Biogen Inc. (BIIB) through its ratios

In the latest session, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) closed at $265.25 down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $270.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1515289 shares were traded. BIIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $270.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $263.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Biogen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 24, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $335 from $346 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Singhal Priya sold 81 shares for $282.87 per share. The transaction valued at 22,912 led to the insider holds 2,924 shares of the business.

Gregory Ginger sold 2,681 shares of BIIB for $804,300 on Apr 28. The EVP, Human Resources now owns 8,483 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Singhal Priya, who serves as the Head of Development of the company, sold 91 shares for $277.11 each. As a result, the insider received 25,217 and left with 2,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIIB now has a Market Capitalization of 38.41B and an Enterprise Value of 38.93B. As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $319.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $193.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 291.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 285.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIIB has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 144.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.53M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.37 and a low estimate of $3.84, while EPS last year was $4.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.1, with high estimates of $4.59 and low estimates of $3.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.02 and $15.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.46. EPS for the following year is $16.69, with 28 analysts recommending between $19.96 and $12.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.37B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.26B. As of the current estimate, Biogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.51B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.39B, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.17B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.99B and the low estimate is $8.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.