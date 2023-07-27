Understanding Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) closed at $75.10 down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $75.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664635 shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.74.

For a deeper understanding of Legend Biotech Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on May 25, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEGN now has a Market Capitalization of 13.54B and an Enterprise Value of 13.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 125.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.47.

Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $77.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.92.

For the past three months, LEGN has traded an average of 712.73K shares per day and 806.06k over the past ten days. A total of 170.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.20M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 4.53M on May 30, 2023.

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$5.76.

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $54.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75.3M to a low estimate of $37.8M. As of the current estimate, Legend Biotech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.97M, an estimated increase of 356.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117M, up 126.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $561.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $852.9M and the low estimate is $357.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 111.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.