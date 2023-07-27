Understanding PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)’s financial health through ratios

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) closed the day trading at $146.18 down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $147.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2449836 shares were traded. PPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PPG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $161.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 61,867 shares for $129.96 per share. The transaction valued at 8,040,427 led to the insider holds 183,645 shares of the business.

Foulkes Anne M. sold 21,757 shares of PPG for $2,791,985 on Jan 24. The Sr. VP and General Counsel now owns 10,577 shares after completing the transaction at $128.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPG now has a Market Capitalization of 34.43B and an Enterprise Value of 40.86B. As of this moment, PPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has reached a high of $152.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PPG traded about 1.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PPG traded about 1.92M shares per day. A total of 235.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.71M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PPG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 1.83M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Dividends & Splits

PPG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.60, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 55.70% for PPG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.02 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.82 and $6.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.43. EPS for the following year is $8.35, with 26 analysts recommending between $9.45 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $4.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.82B to a low estimate of $4.55B. As of the current estimate, PPG Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.32B, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.16B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.65B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.34B and the low estimate is $18.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.