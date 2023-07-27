Understanding Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) closed at $136.24 down -5.99% from its previous closing price of $144.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2181369 shares were traded. DGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Doherty Catherine T. sold 5,307 shares for $140.55 per share. The transaction valued at 745,899 led to the insider holds 67,810 shares of the business.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E sold 4,754 shares of DGX for $668,175 on Mar 07. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 38,527 shares after completing the transaction at $140.55 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Doherty Catherine T., who serves as the SVP, Regional Businesses of the company, sold 717 shares for $140.63 each. As a result, the insider received 100,832 and left with 67,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DGX now has a Market Capitalization of 15.26B and an Enterprise Value of 20.09B. As of this moment, Quest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGX has reached a high of $158.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DGX has traded an average of 946.37K shares per day and 895.47k over the past ten days. A total of 112.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DGX as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.76M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DGX is 2.84, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.91. The current Payout Ratio is 38.40% for DGX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $2.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $2.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.81 and $8.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.69. EPS for the following year is $9.11, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.3 and $8.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.35B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.45B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.25B, a decrease of -4.30% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.88B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.54B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.