Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) closed at $141.43 in the last session, down -5.49% from day before closing price of $149.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1901917 shares were traded. UHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UHS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 92.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Nimetz Warren J. sold 800 shares for $140.97 per share. The transaction valued at 112,776 led to the insider holds 2,944 shares of the business.

McDonnell Eileen C. sold 1,680 shares of UHS for $226,189 on May 17. The Director now owns 5,316 shares after completing the transaction at $134.64 per share. On May 11, another insider, FILTON STEVE, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $139.08 each. As a result, the insider received 3,477,000 and left with 93,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UHS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.93B and an Enterprise Value of 15.02B. As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHS has reached a high of $158.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UHS traded on average about 675.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 754.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.61M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.54% stake in the company. Shares short for UHS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 2.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UHS is 0.80, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.46. The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for UHS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.67 and a low estimate of $2.33, while EPS last year was $2.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.92, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.7 and $9.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.18. EPS for the following year is $11.38, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.03 and $9.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.46B. As of the current estimate, Universal Health Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.64B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.4B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $14.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.