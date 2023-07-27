Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs UEC

After finishing at $3.38 in the prior trading day, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed at $3.37, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2755447 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Ballesta Moya Gloria L sold 50,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 160,500 led to the insider holds 76,730 shares of the business.

DELLA VOLPE VINCENT sold 65,000 shares of UEC for $219,447 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 266,326 shares after completing the transaction at $3.38 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, KONG DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $3.35 each. As a result, the insider received 23,482 and left with 145,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 674.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 346.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4014.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 375.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 34.83M with a Short Ratio of 32.93M, compared to 44.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16M, up 418.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.6M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.