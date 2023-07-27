Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

In the latest session, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) closed at $29.00 down -2.09% from its previous closing price of $29.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533843 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JFrog Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 259.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Shlomi Ben Haim sold 45,860 shares for $30.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,391,851 led to the insider holds 5,335,018 shares of the business.

Simon Frederic sold 100,000 shares of FROG for $3,027,450 on Jul 17. The Director now owns 5,159,432 shares after completing the transaction at $30.27 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, Landman Yoav, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $30.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,362,388 and left with 7,148,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FROG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $30.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FROG has traded an average of 961.20K shares per day and 897.17k over the past ten days. A total of 101.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $82.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $83.4M to a low estimate of $82.6M. As of the current estimate, JFrog Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $67.81M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.54M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $342.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.04M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $419.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.3M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.