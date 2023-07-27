Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) closed at $37.80 in the last session, up 1.07% from day before closing price of $37.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504854 shares were traded. VCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VCEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 204.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when ZERBE ROBERT L MD sold 1,000 shares for $38.84 per share. The transaction valued at 38,840 led to the insider holds 33,395 shares of the business.

ZERBE ROBERT L MD sold 3,000 shares of VCEL for $108,000 on Jun 22. The Director now owns 34,395 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, SIEGAL JONATHAN, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 330 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 10,230 and left with 675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCEL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 1.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -148.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCEL has reached a high of $39.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VCEL traded on average about 327.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 331.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.18M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.63% stake in the company. Shares short for VCEL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 5.6M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.60% and a Short% of Float of 16.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $42.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.5M to a low estimate of $41.11M. As of the current estimate, Vericel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37.05M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.22M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.15M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $188.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.37M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248M and the low estimate is $220.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.