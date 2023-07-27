Vontier Corporation (VNT) Stock Closes down -1.93% on Wednesday Trading

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) closed the day trading at $31.05 down -1.93% from the previous closing price of $31.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161462 shares were traded. VNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J bought 2,000 shares for $18.77 per share. The transaction valued at 37,532 led to the insider holds 16,850 shares of the business.

Aga Anshooman bought 1,000 shares of VNT for $18,515 on Nov 09. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Morelli Mark D, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $17.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,840 and bolstered with 346,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.83B and an Enterprise Value of 7.20B. As of this moment, Vontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNT has reached a high of $33.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VNT traded about 913.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VNT traded about 648.2k shares per day. A total of 155.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.67M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VNT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

VNT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.16, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $747.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $757.35M to a low estimate of $741.3M. As of the current estimate, Vontier Corporation’s year-ago sales were $776.4M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $754.03M, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $772.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $736M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.24B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.