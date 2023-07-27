Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) was $23.56 for the day, down -4.77% from the previous closing price of $24.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712803 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Magee Larry J sold 13,000 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 339,963 led to the insider holds 111,874 shares of the business.

Smith Dustin T sold 41,327 shares of WNC for $1,126,574 on Mar 08. The SVP, Chief Strategy Officer now owns 59,398 shares after completing the transaction at $27.26 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Pettit Michael N, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 36,020 shares for $27.19 each. As a result, the insider received 979,384 and left with 81,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 1.43B. As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.24.

Shares Statistics:

WNC traded an average of 631.10K shares per day over the past three months and 461.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.96% stake in the company. Shares short for WNC as of Jul 13, 2023 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.08M, compared to 7.1M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.91% and a Short% of Float of 21.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, WNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

