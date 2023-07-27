Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $12.53 in the prior trading day, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) closed at $12.76, up 1.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12485150 shares were traded. WBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WBD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Wiedenfels Gunnar bought 15,000 shares for $11.22 per share. The transaction valued at 168,285 led to the insider holds 738,849 shares of the business.

Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares of WBD for $293,800 on Aug 08. The President, International now owns 230,507 shares after completing the transaction at $14.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBD now has a Market Capitalization of 31.08B and an Enterprise Value of 77.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $17.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 93.59M with a Short Ratio of 84.99M, compared to 92.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.83 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $10.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.72B to a low estimate of $10.09B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.82B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.22B, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.9B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.82B, up 27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.76B and the low estimate is $42.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.