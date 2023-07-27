Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) was $42.47 for the day, up 0.17% from the previous closing price of $42.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 890527 shares were traded. HCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on September 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $50 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Schnorr Lisa M. bought 1,500 shares for $32.01 per share. The transaction valued at 48,015 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B. As of this moment, Warrior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has reached a high of $43.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.61.

Shares Statistics:

HCC traded an average of 623.87K shares per day over the past three months and 652.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.19M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.26% stake in the company. Shares short for HCC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 3.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.33% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.25, HCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $5.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.82 and $7.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.27. EPS for the following year is $5.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.48 and $3.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $433.2M to a low estimate of $366.16M. As of the current estimate, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625.16M, an estimated decrease of -34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $366.13M, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.16M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.