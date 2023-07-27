Wipro Limited (WIT) Records 1.71 million Shares Traded, Reaches $4.9300 High

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1711628 shares were traded. WIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WIT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIT now has a Market Capitalization of 25.60B and an Enterprise Value of 22.42B. As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $5.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7337.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.21B. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.47M with a Short Ratio of 14.13M, compared to 16.53M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WIT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 0.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WIT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of the current estimate, Wipro Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.86B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.01B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.07B and the low estimate is $11.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.