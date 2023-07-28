30 analysts offer recommendations for Halliburton Company (HAL) stock

The price of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) closed at $37.93 in the last session, down -0.73% from day before closing price of $38.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8021909 shares were traded. HAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 24 when Jones Myrtle L sold 10,000 shares for $38.30 per share. The transaction valued at 383,050 led to the insider holds 57,126 shares of the business.

Sharp Jill D. sold 3,686 shares of HAL for $140,068 on Jul 12. The SVP Internal Assurance Svcs. now owns 52,109 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Carre Eric, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 66,589 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,330,615 and left with 128,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAL now has a Market Capitalization of 34.08B and an Enterprise Value of 41.05B. As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $43.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HAL traded on average about 9.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 904.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 898.78M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of Jul 13, 2023 were 23.12M with a Short Ratio of 23.12M, compared to 23.8M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HAL is 0.64, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28. The current Payout Ratio is 27.60% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 25 analysts recommending between $3.83 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.9B to a low estimate of $5.83B. As of the current estimate, Halliburton Company’s year-ago sales were $5.34B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.97B, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.85B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.3B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.11B and the low estimate is $23.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.