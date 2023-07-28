4 analysts offer recommendations for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) stock

The price of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) closed at $1.74 in the last session, down -13.00% from day before closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829186 shares were traded. RBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Kelly William John sold 4,859 shares for $1.83 per share. The transaction valued at 8,877 led to the insider holds 567,974 shares of the business.

Morris June sold 2,124 shares of RBOT for $4,078 on Jun 23. The CLO, GC and Secretary now owns 596,568 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Sachs Adam David, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,142 shares for $2.05 each. As a result, the insider received 8,491 and left with 1,821,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBOT now has a Market Capitalization of 220.80M and an Enterprise Value of 138.75M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5229.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBOT traded on average about 249.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 238.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.77M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBOT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 5.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.73.