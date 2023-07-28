A glimpse at Pegasystems Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) was $49.28 for the day, down -10.61% from the previous closing price of $55.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575598 shares were traded. PEGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEGA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 163.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Exane BNP Paribas on July 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Trefler Leon sold 811 shares for $52.61 per share. The transaction valued at 42,667 led to the insider holds 27,319 shares of the business.

Trefler Leon sold 3,244 shares of PEGA for $162,200 on Jun 13. The Chief of Clients and Markets now owns 28,130 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A, who serves as the VP of Finance & CAO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $49.50 each. As a result, the insider received 49,500 and left with 107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEGA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.10B and an Enterprise Value of 4.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -53.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEGA has reached a high of $59.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.41.

Shares Statistics:

PEGA traded an average of 305.97K shares per day over the past three months and 307.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.12M. Insiders hold about 39.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PEGA as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.41M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, PEGA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.18.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.