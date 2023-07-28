A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AOS

After finishing at $75.07 in the prior trading day, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) closed at $73.68, down -1.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2442591 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $65 from $67 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Otchere Benjamin A sold 4,285 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 299,970 led to the insider holds 547 shares of the business.

SMITH MARK D sold 1,464 shares of AOS for $102,108 on May 01. The Director now owns 117,248 shares after completing the transaction at $69.75 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Larsen Michael M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $66.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 267,540 and bolstered with 11,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AOS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.08B and an Enterprise Value of 10.91B. As of this moment, A.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOS has reached a high of $76.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.49M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.17% stake in the company. Shares short for AOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 5.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AOS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.16, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 73.70% for AOS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.72 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $902.84M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $930.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $867.96M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.75B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.