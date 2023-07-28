Abcam plc (ABCM)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) was $23.35 for the day, down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $23.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1803724 shares were traded. ABCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABCM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $22 from $23 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.31B and an Enterprise Value of 5.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 128.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCM has reached a high of $25.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.64.

Shares Statistics:

ABCM traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.54M. Insiders hold about 6.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 921.15k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.