ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) closed at $3.10 in the last session, down -41.73% from day before closing price of $5.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037228 shares were traded. ABVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABVC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABVC now has a Market Capitalization of 10.26M and an Enterprise Value of 14.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 62.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABVC has reached a high of $18.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7706.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABVC traded on average about 553.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02M. Insiders hold about 38.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ABVC as of Jul 13, 2023 were 5.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 11.09k on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $300k. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $313k, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $700k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $970k, down -27.80% from the average estimate.