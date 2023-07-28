Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) closed at $6.64 in the last session, down -8.54% from day before closing price of $7.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641047 shares were traded. AMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when BLOCK JOHN R sold 19,205 shares for $6.30 per share. The transaction valued at 121,013 led to the insider holds 27,169 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMTX now has a Market Capitalization of 243.62M and an Enterprise Value of 503.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMTX traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 586.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.44M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 6.38M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.80% and a Short% of Float of 16.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $59.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.9M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, Aemetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.9M, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.05M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.22M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $321M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $256.51M, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495M and the low estimate is $281.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.