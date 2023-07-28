AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) closed at $132.54 down -3.13% from its previous closing price of $136.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885810 shares were traded. AGCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AGCO Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3488.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $135 from $149 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi sold 744 shares for $140.71 per share. The transaction valued at 104,688 led to the insider holds 26,867 shares of the business.

LONG LARA THRUSH sold 1,623 shares of AGCO for $225,207 on Feb 21. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 782 shares after completing the transaction at $138.76 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Crain Robert B, who serves as the SVP, Customer Experience of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $138.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,383,200 and left with 34,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGCO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.92B and an Enterprise Value of 11.85B. As of this moment, AGCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO has reached a high of $140.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGCO has traded an average of 624.03K shares per day and 546.55k over the past ten days. A total of 74.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.38M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 967.03k with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AGCO is 1.16, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 7.40% for AGCO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 31, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.05 and a low estimate of $3.18, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.23, with high estimates of $3.65 and low estimates of $2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.12 and $13.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.58. EPS for the following year is $14.54, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.64 and $12.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, AGCO Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.41B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.65B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $13.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.