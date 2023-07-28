AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s stock clocked out at $187.33, down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $187.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1409046 shares were traded. ABC stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when COLLIS STEVEN H sold 10,499 shares for $192.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,024,942 led to the insider holds 257,967 shares of the business.

Clark Gina sold 27,542 shares of ABC for $5,146,085 on Jun 22. The Executive Vice President now owns 26,733 shares after completing the transaction at $186.84 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 275,984 shares for $181.17 each. As a result, the insider received 50,000,021 and left with 33,090,404 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABC now has a Market Capitalization of 37.89B and an Enterprise Value of 41.28B. As of this moment, AmerisourceBergen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 134.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has reached a high of $194.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 183.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABC traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.51M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 4.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.89, ABC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 24.00% for ABC, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.94 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.07 and $11.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.86. EPS for the following year is $12.72, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.99 and $12.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $63.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.3B to a low estimate of $61.96B. As of the current estimate, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $60.06B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.1B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.41B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $252.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.59B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275.5B and the low estimate is $264.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.