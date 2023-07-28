Analyst EPS estimates for CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) stock

After finishing at $53.50 in the prior trading day, CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) closed at $51.45, down -3.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 756509 shares were traded. CBZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1131.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when DIMARTINO JOSEPH S sold 5,000 shares for $52.35 per share. The transaction valued at 261,748 led to the insider holds 15,999 shares of the business.

DIMARTINO JOSEPH S sold 4,873 shares of CBZ for $245,572 on May 19. The Director now owns 20,999 shares after completing the transaction at $50.39 per share. On May 17, another insider, DIMARTINO JOSEPH S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $50.28 each. As a result, the insider received 251,394 and left with 25,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.58B and an Enterprise Value of 3.20B. As of this moment, CBIZ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBZ has reached a high of $55.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 207.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 238.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.80M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CBZ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 524.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 568.56k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $51.45, with high estimates of $70.36 and low estimates of $23.54.

